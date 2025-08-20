Aug. 20, 2026 lake test results: Hoag Park open to swimming; DeWitt Park beach under swim caution

Hoag Park beach on Paddock Lake is re-opened to swimming and DeWitt Park beach on Silver Lake is under a swim caution after re-sampling by Kenosha County on Tuesday.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The result from Tuesday that prompted opening Hoag Park to swimming was 225.0 E.coli/100 mL

The result that prompted the caution at DeWitt Park was 921.0 E.coli/100 mL. That location was scheduled to be re-sampled Wednesday.