Silver Lake-Salem Jt. 1 School District (Riverview School) offering access to all extra-curricular programs

From Silver Lake-Salem Jt. 1 School District (Riverview School):
In an effort to expand programming options for students in the area, the Silver Lake Salem School District will be offering access to all extra-curricular programs, including sports teams and district clubs for the current school year. Any Silver Lake Salem school district resident in grades 5-8 would be eligible to participate. Please check the Riverview website or contact the school office for more information regarding the opportunity. Phone: (262) 889-4384