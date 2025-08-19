Silver Lake-Salem Jt. 1 School District (Riverview School) offering access to all extra-curricular programs

Trump vows to change how elections are run. The US Constitution doesn’t give him that power President Donald Trump on Monday vowed more changes to the way elections are conducted in the U.S., but based on the Constitution there is little to nothing he can do on his own. This story also appeared in Associated Press Relying on false information and conspiracy theories that he’s regularly used to explain away his 2020 election loss, […] Associated Press

Wisconsin ends unemployment aid ban for workers with disabilities. Now they want compensation for past denials. Wisconsin has stopped blocking laid-off workers who receive disability benefits from collecting unemployment insurance — a response to court rulings that the practice violated federal discrimination law. This story also appeared in WisconsinWatch.org Now U.S. District Judge William Conley will consider whether and how the state should compensate workers for past denied claims. Attorneys representing the state and […] Janelle Mella

Evers vetoes bill that would have made unpaid court fees a barrier to voting for felons who served their sentences Gov. Tony Evers recently vetoed a Republican-sponsored bill, AB87/SB95, that would have suspended the right to vote for Wisconsinites convicted of a felony who have served their sentence until they fulfill outstanding court-order obligations, such as fines, costs, restitution or community service. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner In Wisconsin, people who have served […] Frank Zufall

Olympia Brown Elementary car crash repairs estimated at $366K and won’t delay the first day of school RACINE, WI —Repairs at Olympia Brown Elementary School are expected to be $366K after a car crashed into two classrooms in July, Racine Unified School District administration announced Monday. At the RUSD September Board of Education meeting, Chief Operations Officer Peter Reynolds said expected repair costs for the two classrooms damaged by a July car […] Grant Ritchey