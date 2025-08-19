Aug. 19, 2025 lake test results: Hoag Park beach closed to swimming; DeWitt Park beach under swim caution

Hoag Park beach on Paddock Lake is closed to swimming and DeWitt Park beach on Silver Lake is under a swim caution after testing by Kenosha County showed elevated E.coli levels there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The results from Monday that prompted the closure and caution were:

Hoag Park — 1203.0 E.coli/100 mL.

DeWitt Park — 517.0 E.coli/100 mL

Those locations were scheduled to be resampled Tuesday.

Full test results from Monday by Kenosha County (except where noted) were:

Salem Lakes – Silver Lake County Park beach 5 E.coli/100 mL; DeWitt Park on Silver Lake 517 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 29 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 5 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake Boat Launch 31 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 21 E.coli/100 mL

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park beach 51 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park 1203 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 7 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 29 E.coli/100mL; PHLA diving board 38 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake 5 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 5 E.coli/100mL.

Randall (reported by District of Powers Lake) — Powers Lake beach 16 E.coli/100 mL