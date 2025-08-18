Aquanuts withdraw Lance Park project in wake of lawsuit

A project seeking to make improvements to Lance Park through a partnership between the Aquanuts ski show team and Twin Lakes is being withdrawn by the ski team.

A lawsuit filed earlier this month against the team and the village by Twin Lakes resident Bryan Neal was the reason for the withdrawal, said Mark Gurda, the team’s treasurer.

“Given the challenges surrounding the park improvement proposal, we regretfully must withdraw our offer to fund and execute these enhancements,” Gurda said in a statement during citizens comments at the Monday Village Board meeting. “We will decline and/or return donations specifically designated for this project and will protect our limited resources to ensure the Aquanuts can continue operating for years to come.”

The Aquanuts are a ski show team that performs free shows on Lake Elizabeth off of Lance Park throughout the summer. The team also competes in competitions.

The Aquanuts’ proposal was first publicly presented to the board in January. The plan called for the seating area to be reconstructed to be larger and parallel to the lake shore instead of curved, install a new main pier, upgrade electrical and shoreline reconstruction, install sound towers and upgrade landscaping and plant new trees for shade.

All of the work was estimated to cost about $400,000. The Aquanuts raised funds and also received commitments for substantial “sweat equity” donations and a $100,000 grant from The Clinton Family Fund. That grant was contingent on the village matching that amount and the village committing to long-term use of the park by the Aquanuts.

The village had planned to use park impact fees to fund its $100,000 contribution. Those funds can only be used for park improvements.

In April, the Village Board agreed to a memo of understanding with the Aquanuts water ski show team aimed at formalizing how the project would work.

Earlier this month, the Board was considering a lease agreement with Aquanuts providing additional formalization of use of the improvements. At that meeting, Neal announced his lawsuit had been filed in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Neal has been critical of aspects of the project in comments at meetings and in communications sent to the village and others, including westofthei.com.

In the complaint filed with the court, Neal alleges the village and Aquanuts did not comply with public bidding laws. In the MOU betrween the village and the Aquanuts, the complaint states, the village acknowledges the improvements being paid for by the village’s $100,000 would be subject to public bidding, but that the improvements contributed by the Aquanuts did not have to be bid because they were donations. Neal’s lawsuit challenges that conclusion.

Neal said after Monday’s meeting that he would not comment about the lawsuit since no action was taken at the board meeting and the village has not yet replied to the complaint.

The Village Board held an about 30-minute closed session about the lawsuit at Monday’s meeting. When the board reconvened village President Howard Skinner said there would be no action or discussion by the board on the project at this time.

Gurda told westofthei.com he did foresee an attempt to revive the project.

“At this point in time, we don’t see it,” Gurda said. “We wish we could.”

“It hurts,” Aquanuts President Bob Koehler said about the decision to withdraw the project.

Here is video of Gurda’s statement to the board: