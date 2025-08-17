2025 Kenosha County Fair: Schedule for Sunday

Top 5 Racine County Eye Stories from the week of August 16th, 2025 Here’s a look back at the five most-read stories on Racine County Eye this week, from breaking news and community developments to political updates and local business openings. Whether you missed them the first time or just want to revisit the headlines everyone’s talking about, this roundup is your chance to catch up. Dive in […] Racine County Eye Staff

SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center extended as competitors close early The SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center will remain open through Labor Day, while most regional pools have already closed for the season. Racine County announced Thursday it will extend operations at the Pritchard Park facility through September 1, positioning it as one of the few remaining waterpark options in southeastern Wisconsin. Why the SC Johnson […] Denise Lockwood

Jamie McClendon sworn in; she is Racine County’s 1st elected Black judge RACINE, WI — The Hon. Jamie McClendon was sworn in as Racine County’s first elected Black judge during a ceremony Thursday, Aug. 14, in the ceremonial courtroom at the Racine County Courthouse. Judge Eugene Gasiorkiewicz opened the event by recognizing the historic significance of her election before introducing members of the judiciary and other dignitaries […] Heather Asiyanbi

Racine Public Library Announces Fall Programs, Author Visit, and Bookmobile Schedule RACINE — The Racine Public Library is gearing up for a busy end to summer and start to the school year with a variety of programs for all ages, an author event featuring bestselling romance writers, and the release of its 2025-2026 school-year Bookmobile schedule. Author Event Features Nationally Recognized Romance Writers On Friday, Sept. […] Shay King