2025 Kenosha County Fair: Schedule for Sunday

Aug 17th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

Here is the schedule for Sunday at the Kenosha County Fair:

  • Hours 8:00 AM – 7:00 PM
  • Midway Open Noon – 7:00 PM; Wristband Special: Noon – 7:00 PM $30
  • All Day Quilts of Valor & Tallest Weed Competition Display (Marketplace Building)
  • 11:00 AM Parade through the Fairgrounds
  • Noon Cookies & Crowns with the Fairest of the Fair – tent east of Poultry Barn
  • Noon Quilts of Valor Presentation – Centennial Plaza
  • 1:00 PM Small Animal Livestock Auction – Show & Sale Arena
  • 1:00 PM International Demolition Derby – Grandstands
  • 2:00 PM Kenosha County Services Demonstration – south of Poultry Barn
  • 4:00 PM Kenosha County Services Demonstration – south of Poultry Barn
  • 7:00 PM 2025 Fair Closes
  • SUNDAY CREEKSIDE STAGE Noon – Doo Wop Jukebox; 3:30 PM – Class of 62

