2025 Kenosha County Fair: Schedule for Sunday

Here is the schedule for Sunday at the Kenosha County Fair:
- Hours 8:00 AM – 7:00 PM
- Midway Open Noon – 7:00 PM; Wristband Special: Noon – 7:00 PM $30
- All Day Quilts of Valor & Tallest Weed Competition Display (Marketplace Building)
- 11:00 AM Parade through the Fairgrounds
- Noon Cookies & Crowns with the Fairest of the Fair – tent east of Poultry Barn
- Noon Quilts of Valor Presentation – Centennial Plaza
- 1:00 PM Small Animal Livestock Auction – Show & Sale Arena
- 1:00 PM International Demolition Derby – Grandstands
- 2:00 PM Kenosha County Services Demonstration – south of Poultry Barn
- 4:00 PM Kenosha County Services Demonstration – south of Poultry Barn
- 7:00 PM 2025 Fair Closes
- SUNDAY CREEKSIDE STAGE Noon – Doo Wop Jukebox; 3:30 PM – Class of 62