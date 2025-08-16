2025 Kenosha County Fair: Saturday’s schedule for the fair

Here is the schedule for Saturday at the Kenosha County Fair:
- Hours 8:00 AM – Midnight
- Midway Open Noon – 11:00 PM; Wristband Specials: Noon – 5:00 PM $25 OR Noon – 11:00 PM – $30
- All Day Quilts of Valor & Tallest Weed Competition Display (Marketplace Building)
- 10:30 AM Fairest of the Fair Crowning –Creekside Stage
- Noon Amateur Home Brew Competition Results – The Barrel Room
- 1:00 PM Large Animal Livestock Auction – Show & Sale Arena
- 4:00 PM Kenosha County Services Demonstration – south of Poultry Barn
- 6:00 PM Kenosha County Services Demonstration – south of Poultry Barn
- 6:45 PM Bumper to Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprint Series Racing/Roger Iles Tribute – Grandstands ($15 admission fee ages 12 and older)
- 7:00 PM Pie Auction! Public Welcome – Show & Sale Arena
- SATURDAY CREEKSIDE STAGE — 10:00 AM – Aidan J Music; 10:30 AM – The Crowning of the 2026 Kenosha County Fairest of the Fair; 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM – Abby Kay Music; 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM – The Been Reals; 8:30 PM – The Now.