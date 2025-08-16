2025 Kenosha County Fair: Pig Pals Swine Show coverage

The Pig Pals Swine Show was held at the 2025 Kenosha County Fair Friday evening at the fairground in Wilmot.

This was the first year for the event, which paired up individuals with a disability, aged 10-21, with local 4-H Pig Project helpers. There was a tour of the swine barn, meeting some of the pigs and giving them a treat. Then there was a show in the Show & Sale Arena. Participants wore yellow t-shirts and helpers wore green.

Bringing the event to Kenosha County was the idea of pig project member Abby Sweatman. Abby saw a similar event at the State Fair.

“Oh this seems like fun,” Sweatman said of her reaction to seeing the event at State Fair. “What if we could bring it here?”

Sweatman researched how the events are held elsewhere and worked on the details during the fair off season along with other 4-H people.

The number of exhibitors in Pig Pals was held to10. Showing pigs Friday were: Emma Kukawski, Charlie Hovorka, Josephine Ross, Jayden Coleman, Abbi Heinen, Addie Brenton, Brooke Smith, Duncan McCutchan, Emily Craven and Meg Weithaus. Most of these individuals were locals, but a couple came to compete from neighboring counties and one from Minnesota.

Sweatman felt the event went well.

“I loved seeing the smiles on the kids faces,” Sweatman said.

Here are more photos from the event: