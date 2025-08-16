2025 Kenosha County Fair: Pie auction coverage (PHOTOS)

The 2025 Kenosha County Fair pie auction was held Friday evening in the Show & Sale arena at the fairgrounds in Wilmot.

Many of the items put up for this fun auction go well beyond being a pie. And even when a pie is up for bids, the bids are much higher than you’d think. All the proceeds go to the fair’s building fund. Typically, the animal barns contribute baskets that are auctioned off as part of a “battle of the barns.”

A lot of fun is had and the bidding can get fierce, but in a light-hearted way.

Here are some more photos from the event: