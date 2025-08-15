2025 Kenosha County Fair: Thurs. & Fri. pedal tractor pull results (PHOTOS)

Aug 15th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

Here are the results of the pedal tractor pull held Thursday and Friday at the 2025 Kenosha County Fair in Wilmot.

Thursday results

Ages 5&6

1st Place – Keziah Dvorak

2nd Place – Conor Ekstrom

3rd Place – Everly Mueller

4th Place – Canaan Dvorak

Ages 7&8

1st Place – Logan Feivor

2nd Place – Finley Mueller

3rd Place – Camden Thurow

4th Place – Ella Chacon

Ages 9&10

1st Place – Robert Tabaka

2nd Place – Emmalyn Peterson

3rd Place – Ella Ochs

4th Place – Wyatt Hanke

Ages 11&12

1st place – Tyson Tessema

2nd Place – Dylan Moehrke

3rd Place – Evie Toedter

4th Place – Michaiah Barger

Friday results

Ages 5&6

1st Place – Mykelti Frank

2nd Place – Hank Terry

3rd Place – Arie Glas

4th Place – Ty Bannier

Ages 7&8

1st Place – Olin Wiersba

2nd Place – Logan Feivor

3rd Place – Cora Glas

4th Place – WIlliam Kollatz

Ages 9&10

1st Place – Oliver Terry

2nd Place – Thomas Rossi

3rd Place – Morgan Schubkegel

4th Place – Emil Burgess

Ages 11&12

1st Place – Camden Anderus

2nd Place – Jax Harrison

3rd Place – Owen Glas

4th Place – Dylan Moehrke

13 & Older

1st Place – Kenny Monson

2nd Place – Terry Magwitz

3rd Place – Pete Schubkegel

4th Place – Noah Pulju

Here are some more photos from Thursday:

