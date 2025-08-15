2025 Kenosha County Fair: Thurs. & Fri. pedal tractor pull results (PHOTOS)

Here are the results of the pedal tractor pull held Thursday and Friday at the 2025 Kenosha County Fair in Wilmot.
Thursday results
Ages 5&6
1st Place – Keziah Dvorak
2nd Place – Conor Ekstrom
3rd Place – Everly Mueller
4th Place – Canaan Dvorak
Ages 7&8
1st Place – Logan Feivor
2nd Place – Finley Mueller
3rd Place – Camden Thurow
4th Place – Ella Chacon
Ages 9&10
1st Place – Robert Tabaka
2nd Place – Emmalyn Peterson
3rd Place – Ella Ochs
4th Place – Wyatt Hanke
Ages 11&12
1st place – Tyson Tessema
2nd Place – Dylan Moehrke
3rd Place – Evie Toedter
4th Place – Michaiah Barger
Friday results
Ages 5&6
1st Place – Mykelti Frank
2nd Place – Hank Terry
3rd Place – Arie Glas
4th Place – Ty Bannier
Ages 7&8
1st Place – Olin Wiersba
2nd Place – Logan Feivor
3rd Place – Cora Glas
4th Place – WIlliam Kollatz
Ages 9&10
1st Place – Oliver Terry
2nd Place – Thomas Rossi
3rd Place – Morgan Schubkegel
4th Place – Emil Burgess
Ages 11&12
1st Place – Camden Anderus
2nd Place – Jax Harrison
3rd Place – Owen Glas
4th Place – Dylan Moehrke
13 & Older
1st Place – Kenny Monson
2nd Place – Terry Magwitz
3rd Place – Pete Schubkegel
4th Place – Noah Pulju
Here are some more photos from Thursday: