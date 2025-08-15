2025 Kenosha County Fair: More Merit Award winners

Aug 15th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

Here are more Junior Fair Merit Award winners from the 2025 Kenosha County Fair:

Dog Project Merit Winners

Emily Maxon Paris Happy Workers 4-H Club
Evangeline Azure Bristol Strivers 4-Club

Sewing

Mabel Kessler Award Natalie Szpylman Salem Pioneers 4-H Club
Shirley Daniels Award Aubrey Daniels Brighton Bombers/Explorers 4-H Club

Quilting

South Port Quilters Award
Elijah Fleischman Salem Pioneers 4-H Club
Whisper Castillo Slades Corners Lucky Clovers 4-H Club
Natalie Szpylman Salem Pioneers 4-H Club
Alexandra Fleischman Salem Pioneers 4-H Club
Vivan Gallo Bristol Strivers 4-H Club
Ashlynn Booth Paris Happy Workers 4-H Club

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives