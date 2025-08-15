2025 Kenosha County Fair: Friday’s schedule for the fair

Aug 15th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

Here is the schedule for Thursday at the Kenosha County Fair:

  • Hours 8:00 AM – Midnight
  • Midway Open Noon – 11:00 PM; Wristband Specials: Noon – 5:00 PM $25 OR Noon – 11:00 PM – $30
  • All Day Quilts of Valor & Tallest Weed Competition Display (Marketplace Building)
  • 8:00 AM Junior Fair Horse & Pony Show – Horse Show Ring
  • 8:30 AM Junior Fair Rabbit Show followed by Open Class Rabbit Show – tent north of Rabbit Building
  • 8:30 AM Open Class Dairy Show followed by Junior Fair Dairy Show – Show & Sale Arena
  • 9:30 AM Children’s Parade Registration Begins – Outside Fair Office (ages 14 and under) Register by 10:15AM
  • 10:00 AM Pedal Tractor Pull Registration – (ages 5 – 12 and 13 – 16) north of 4-H Exhibit Buildings
  • 10:30 AM Children’s Parade Begins
  • 11:00 AM Pedal Tractor Pull (ages 13-16)- N of 4-H Exhibit Bldgs
  • 11:30 AM Pedal Tractor Pull (ages 5-12) – N of 4-H Exhibit Bldgs
  • 1:00 PM Open Class Flower Arrangements, Natural Sciences, Cheese, and Charcuterie board judging – Open Class Bldg
  • 3:00 PM Junior Goat Fun Classes – Show & Sale Arena
  • 4:00 PM Kenosha County Services Demonstration – south of Poultry Barn
  • 4:30 PM – 6:00 PM Pig Pals Swine Show – Pig Barn and Show and Sale Arena
  • 5:00 PM 4-H Fish Casting Contest at Fish Pond
  • 6:00 PM Kenosha County Services Demonstration – south of Poultry Barn
  • 6:30 PM Hay Bale Throwing Contest – Show & Sale Arena (all ages)
  • 7:00 PM NTPA Tractor Pull, w/Fireworks – Grandstands
  • FRIDAY CREEKSIDE STAGE — 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM – Dry County Line; 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM The Empty Bottle Boys & One Shot Jane; 8:30 PM – Bootjack Road
Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Kenosha County Fair.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives