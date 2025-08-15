2025 Kenosha County Fair: Friday’s schedule for the fair

Depot Restaurant to Host Fundraiser for Case High School Dance Team CALEDONIA — The Case High School Dance Team will hold a fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 23, at the Depot Restaurant, 11402 County Road G, from noon to 4 p.m. The event will feature appearances by Miss Wisconsin Willow Newell and Miss Teen Wisconsin, who will be on site from 1 to 3 p.m. Both will […] Racine County Eye Staff

Growth or displacement? Racine’s housing vision faces a familiar test RACINE, WI — As the City of Racine pushes forward to address the need for 300 new housing units per year, residents and city leaders alike are wrestling with a crucial question: Can the city grow without displacing the very communities it hopes to serve? This question is playing out along the Memorial Drive and […] Heather Asiyanbi

Woodman’s Food Market soft opens Racine location RACINE, WI — Who said variety is a bad thing? From breads, milks, frozen pizzas, to what organic ketchup you want—Woodman’s Food Market has it all. The 24-hour, seven-day-a-week employee-owned grocer employs 300+ and “soft opened” its sliding doors to Racine County on Thursday. The official grand opening for the 5403 Durand Ave. is scheduled […] Grant Ritchey

Gage Stills challenging Rep. Bryan Steil with progressive platform focused on working-class issues RACINE COUNTY, WI — Gage Stills, Racine native and first-time political candidate, is running for Congress in Wisconsin’s 1st District on a progressive platform he says will bring a “working-class perspective” to Capitol Hill. He announced his candidacy on Aug. 12. Stills’ opponent is incumbent U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil (R-Janesville), who is seeking reelection after […] Heather Asiyanbi