2025 Kenosha County Fair: Friday’s schedule for the fair

Here is the schedule for Thursday at the Kenosha County Fair:
- Hours 8:00 AM – Midnight
- Midway Open Noon – 11:00 PM; Wristband Specials: Noon – 5:00 PM $25 OR Noon – 11:00 PM – $30
- All Day Quilts of Valor & Tallest Weed Competition Display (Marketplace Building)
- 8:00 AM Junior Fair Horse & Pony Show – Horse Show Ring
- 8:30 AM Junior Fair Rabbit Show followed by Open Class Rabbit Show – tent north of Rabbit Building
- 8:30 AM Open Class Dairy Show followed by Junior Fair Dairy Show – Show & Sale Arena
- 9:30 AM Children’s Parade Registration Begins – Outside Fair Office (ages 14 and under) Register by 10:15AM
- 10:00 AM Pedal Tractor Pull Registration – (ages 5 – 12 and 13 – 16) north of 4-H Exhibit Buildings
- 10:30 AM Children’s Parade Begins
- 11:00 AM Pedal Tractor Pull (ages 13-16)- N of 4-H Exhibit Bldgs
- 11:30 AM Pedal Tractor Pull (ages 5-12) – N of 4-H Exhibit Bldgs
- 1:00 PM Open Class Flower Arrangements, Natural Sciences, Cheese, and Charcuterie board judging – Open Class Bldg
- 3:00 PM Junior Goat Fun Classes – Show & Sale Arena
- 4:00 PM Kenosha County Services Demonstration – south of Poultry Barn
- 4:30 PM – 6:00 PM Pig Pals Swine Show – Pig Barn and Show and Sale Arena
- 5:00 PM 4-H Fish Casting Contest at Fish Pond
- 6:00 PM Kenosha County Services Demonstration – south of Poultry Barn
- 6:30 PM Hay Bale Throwing Contest – Show & Sale Arena (all ages)
- 7:00 PM NTPA Tractor Pull, w/Fireworks – Grandstands
- FRIDAY CREEKSIDE STAGE — 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM – Dry County Line; 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM The Empty Bottle Boys & One Shot Jane; 8:30 PM – Bootjack Road