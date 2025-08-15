2025 Kenosha County Fair: Dairy futurity show coverage (PHOTOS)

Kyle Edmonds was the winner in the 2025 Dairy Futurity Show

The 2025 Kenosha County Fair Dairy Futurity show was held Friday afternoon at the fairgrounds in Wilmot.

This show has youngsters not yet old enough for showing animals in 4-H to compete with a dairy calf. They dress up themselves and the gave with a promotional message about dairy products. It’s always really cute.

This year’s winner was Kyle Edmonds. Judging was by Culver’s on Highway 142. Every participant received a gift aimed at helping them in the dairy show career.

The futurity show is organized by Kenosha County Dairy Promotion.

Here are some more photos of the event: