2025 Kenosha County Fair: Beef show results

Aug 15th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

Here are the results of judging from the 2025 Kenosha County Fair beef show, held Thursday at the fairgrounds in Wilmot:

Grand Champion Steer: Brooklyn Schultz

Reserve Grand Champion Steer: Preston Jones

Supreme Champion Heifer: Autumn Winkle

Showmanship

Champion: Aiden Billingsley

Senior: Kole Daniels

Intermediate: Alison Kaskin

Junior: Hayes Weis

Breed Champions

Angus: Wes Bauman

Hereford: Aaron Crane

Shorthorn: Alison Kaskin

Simmental: Preston Jones

Maine-Anjou: Cody Bauman

Maintainer: Charlie Tenhagen

English Crossbred: Chase Lois

Exotic Crossbred: Brooklyn Schultz

Dairy Beef: Tess Luedtke

Dairy Steer: Caria Luedtke

Any Other Breed: Preston Jones

Here are our photos from the show.

