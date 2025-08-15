2025 Kenosha County Fair: Beef show results

Here are the results of judging from the 2025 Kenosha County Fair beef show, held Thursday at the fairgrounds in Wilmot:
Grand Champion Steer: Brooklyn Schultz
Reserve Grand Champion Steer: Preston Jones
Supreme Champion Heifer: Autumn Winkle
Showmanship
Champion: Aiden Billingsley
Senior: Kole Daniels
Intermediate: Alison Kaskin
Junior: Hayes Weis
Breed Champions
Angus: Wes Bauman
Hereford: Aaron Crane
Shorthorn: Alison Kaskin
Simmental: Preston Jones
Maine-Anjou: Cody Bauman
Maintainer: Charlie Tenhagen
English Crossbred: Chase Lois
Exotic Crossbred: Brooklyn Schultz
Dairy Beef: Tess Luedtke
Dairy Steer: Caria Luedtke
Any Other Breed: Preston Jones