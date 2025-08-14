Aug. 14, 2025 lake test results: Old Settlers Park beach & DeWitt Park beach closed to swimming and swim cautions dropped at Lilly Lake and Paddock Hooker Lakes Association diving board

Old Settlers Park beach on Paddock Lake and DeWitt Park beach on Silver Lake are closed to swimming and swim cautions have been dropped at Lilly Lake and Paddock Hooker Lakes Association diving board after re-sampling by Kenosha County Wednesday.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The results from Wednesday that prompted the closures were:

Old Settlers Park beach — 1120.0 E.coli/100 mL

DeWitt Park beach — 1414.0 E.coli/100 mL

Those locations were scheduled to be resampled Thursday.

The results from Wednesday that allowed swim cautions to be lifted were:

Lilly Lake — 50.0 E.coli/100 mL

PHLA diving board — 30.0 E.coli/100 mL