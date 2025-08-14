2025 Kenosha County Fair: Thursday’s schedule for the fair

Here is the schedule for Thursday at the 2025 Kenosha County Fair:
- Hours 8:00 AM – Midnight
- Midway Open 1:00 PM – 11:00 PM; Wristband Special 1:00 PM- 10:00 PM – $30
- All Day Quilts of Valor & Tallest Weed Competition Display (Marketplace Building)
- 8:30 AM Junior Fair Poultry Show – tent north of Poultry Building
- 9:00 AM Open Class Foods Judging – Open Class Building
- 9:30 AM Open Class Beef Show followed by Junior Fair – Show & Sale Arena10:00 AM Scavenger Hunt – get a clue sheet at the ticket gates turn in sheets by 5:00 PM in Marketplace Building
- 10AM Pedal Tractor Pull Registration – north of 4-H Exhibit Buildings (ages 5 – 12)
- Noon – 2:00 PM Kenosha County Services Demonstration – south of Poultry Barn
- 2:00 PM Junior Fair Poultry Showmanship – tent north of Poultry Building
- 3:00 PM Open Class Poultry Show – tent north of Poultry Building
- 3:30 PM Junior & Open Class Goat Show – Show & Sale Arena
- 5:45 PM Antique Tractor Parade – Grandstands
- 6:00 PM Badger Truck and Tractor Pull w/ Combine Demolition Derby – Grandstands
- 6:00 PM Amateur Wine Competition Results – Barrel Room
- THURSDAY CREEKSIDE STAGE — 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM – Magneen Band; 8:30 PM – Hindsight