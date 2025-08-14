2025 Kenosha County Fair: Sheep show coverage (PHOTOS)

Aug 14th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

The sheep show took place Wednesday afternoon at the Kenosha County Fair in Wilmot.

We expect to have results from the judging later, Check back, In the meantime, here are some more photos from the show:

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Kenosha County Fair.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives