2025 Kenosha County Fair: Sheep show coverage (PHOTOS)

HarborPark Jazz Festival Adds Local Chef, Announces Lineup Changes KENOSHA — This year’s HarborPark Jazz Rhythm & Blues Festival will open with a culinary showcase from local Chef Billy Stewart and a revised music lineup featuring Chicago house music DJ Vick Lavender. The festival, hosted by the Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund, begins Saturday with gates opening at noon. Stewart, partnering with […] Racine County Eye Staff

Plymouth UCC to Dedicate Peace Pole in Burlington on Aug. 24 BURLINGTON — Plymouth United Church of Christ will host a public dedication for a new peace pole on Sunday, Aug. 24, as part of an effort to promote unity and reflection across faith traditions. The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. in front of the church at 124 W. Washington St., following the 10 a.m. […] Racine County Eye Staff

New federal school voucher program poses a quandary for states: Opt in or opt out? When President Donald Trump signed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, he gave state leaders — not federal regulators — the power to decide whether and how to participate in the first-ever national tax credit scholarship – otherwise known as voucher – program. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner That decision now looms largest in blue states, where […] Robbie Sequeira

Trump’s big bill is powering his mass deportations. Congress is starting to ask questions WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s border czar Tom Homan visited Capitol Hill just weeks after Inauguration Day, with other administration officials and a singular message: They needed money for the White House’s border security and mass deportation agenda. This story also appeared in Associated Press By summer, Congress delivered. The Republican Party’s big bill of tax breaks and spending cuts that Trump signed […] Associated Press