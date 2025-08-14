2025 Kenosha County Fair: Poultry show coverage (PHOTOS)

The poultry show at the Kenosha County Fair was held Thursday at the fairgrounds.
We expect to have results of judging to post later. Check back.
In the meantime, here are are more photos from the show:
Western Kenosha County's news source
The poultry show at the Kenosha County Fair was held Thursday at the fairgrounds.
We expect to have results of judging to post later. Check back.
In the meantime, here are are more photos from the show:
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2025 West of the I | Powered by WordPress