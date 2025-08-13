Silver Lake-Salem Jt. 1 School (Riverview School) considering school resource officer; public opinion sought

The Silver Lake-Salem Jt. 1 School Board (Riverview School) is considering hiring a law enforcement officer for the school and is looking for public opinion on the proposal.

At the next School Board meeting on Aug. 26 in the school library starting at 6 p.m. district administrator Kimberly Taylor will provide a short presentation outlining the proposal, followed by an opportunity for the public to share their thoughts and ask questions.

The proposal includes a potential partnership with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and the village of Salem Lakes. Under this partnership, the district would fund a school resource officer during the school year using Fund 80, and the village would contribute to summer coverage.

Besides attending and speaking at the meeting, district residents are encouraged to express their views by sending an email to board President Brian Hopkins at bhopkins@silverlakejt1.k12.wi.us or reaching out to reaching out to Taylor at ktaylor@silverlakej1.k12.wi.us or 262-889-4284 to share thoughts or arrange an in-person conversation.

School resource officers are often said to provide security and mentoring support at schools.

School resource officers from the sheriff’s department have been stationed at both local high schools for years. Recently some local grade school districts also have been considering the position.

Earlier this year the Twin Lakes Village Board approved a school resource officer for Randall school, with cost covered by the school when school is in session and by the village when school is out over the summer.

Taylor said the Riverview board started considering the option after seeing Randall implement it and because some board members are “very dialed into safety.” The partnership proposed by the Salem Lakes village government also was a factor.