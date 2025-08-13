2025 Kenosha County Fair: Wednesday’s schedule for the fair

Evers calls on EPA chief to back off from canceling $62.4M homeowner solar program because it helps low-income households Gov. Tony Evers wrote to the federal Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday, urging the Trump administration not to cancel Wisconsin’s $62.4 million grant to install solar energy systems for low- and moderate-income households. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner Evers’ letter to EPA administrator Lee Zeldin followed a New York Times report earlier this week that the […] Erik Gunn

This college’s strategy for preventing dropouts? Classes half as long Halfway through his Monday morning class at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College’s Green Bay campus last month, Patrick Parise instructed his Introduction to Ethics students to hold up their fingers: one if they’re confused about the lesson, 10 if they’ve mastered it. When met with a sea of “jazz hands,” he moves on to review the […] Miranda Dunlap

Federal marijuana policy: What to know about Trump’s potential reclassification, regulation, and taxation President Donald Trump is taking a new look at reclassifying marijuana as a less dangerous drug in a move that could nudge the federal government closer to an approach already embraced in many states. This story also appeared in Associated Press Trump said Monday that he hopes to decide in the coming weeks about whether to […] Associated Press

Racine Concert Band Wraps 103rd Season With Free Rotary Park Performance RACINE — The Racine Concert Band will conclude its 103rd season this Sunday, Aug. 17, with a free outdoor concert at Rotary Park, located outside Festival Hall at 5 Fifth St. The performance begins at 7 p.m. and marks the 1,537th free concert by the official band of the City of Racine. The finale will […] Racine County Eye Staff