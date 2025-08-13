2025 Kenosha County Fair: Merit award winners & Judges Favorites

Here is a list of some of the Kenosha County Jr Fair Merit and Judge’s Favorite Award winners from the 2025 Kenosha County Fair:
Knitting & Crocheting
Ella Sager Paris Happy Workers 4-H Club Knitted Sweater
Natalie Szpylman Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Crocheted Granny Square Purse
Home Environment
Kaci Peters Wheatland Willing Workers 4-H Club Article made from a kit
Arts & Crafts
Araya Zavacke Bristol Strivers 4-H Club Acrylic Painting
Emily Szpylman Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Ceramic Cowboy Boot
Amelia Holt Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Cared Ceramic Tile
Amelia Curran Trail Blazers 4-H Club Travel Scrapbook
Kaci Peters Wheatland Willing Workers 4-H Club Bubble Diamond Art
Maryann Van Straton Salem Pioneers 4-H Club How to Display Ukrainian Eggs
Sierra McAllister Slades Corners Lucky Clovers 4-H Club Ribbon Christmas Tree
Cameron Cannon Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Leather Knife Holder
Hadley Madsen Wheatland Willing Workers 4-H Club Creative Writing “Start
Imagining”
Jillian Daniels Brighton Bombers/Explorers 4-H Club Watercolor Rabbits
Maryann Van Straton Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Flower Embroidery
Courtney Cannon Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Dandelion Pencil Drawing
Tess Luedtke Wheatland Willing Workers 4-H Club Woven Basket
Charlize Kulcsar Bristol Stivers 4-H Club Theater Arts Costume
Gardening and House Plants
Sierra McAlister Slades Corners Lucky Clovers 4-H Club Wildflower Boquet
Sierra McAlister Slades Corners Lucky Clovers 4-H Club Scrapbook of Wildflowers
Melanie Monson Wheatland Willing Workers 4-H Club Dried Spice
Evelyn Van Straton Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Muskmelon
Molly Kuebker Brighton Bombers/Explorers 4-H Club Cherry Tomatoes
Sierra McAlister Slades Corners Lucky Clovers 4-H Club Dill pickle cucumbers
Alivia Monson Wheatland Willing Workers 4-H Club Garlic
Melanie Monson Wheatland Willing Workers 4-H Club Paste tomatoes
Evelyn Van Straton Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Sweet corn
Bree Kuebker Brighton Bombers/Explorers 4-H Club Bouquet of Flowers
Foods and Cake Decorating
Rylee Haney Brighton Bombers/Explorers 4-H Club Decorated Multi-layer cake
Alexander Hannah Bristol Strivers 4-H Club Cake Decorated with Fondant frosting
Allie Hull Bristol Strivers 4-H Club Decorated cookies
Gabrielle Slemensky Bristol Challenge 4-H Club Drop cookies
Annabella Corelli Bristol Challenge 4-H Club Creamy spinach tortellini soup
Elizabeth Barton Bristol Strivers 4-H Club Crème Broulee
Evelyn Van Straton Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Sour Dough Discard Crusty Bread
Charlie McCarville Robinson Slades Corners Lucky Clovers 4-H Sour dough crackers
Aidan Muse Bristol Strivers 4-H Club Irish Sourdough
Owen Niccolai Paris Happy Workers 4-H Club Jalepeno Cheddar Dutch Oen Bread
Braely Wawiorka Wheatland Willing Workers 4-H Club Sourdough Sprinkle Cookies
Jaden Gussis Paris Happy Workers 4-H Club Tofu Taco Meat
Kaci Peters Wheatland Willing Workers 4-H Club Cinnamon Rolls
Lillian Zirbel Wheatland Willing Workers 4-H Club Sliced Dill Pickles
Emmalyn Hannah Bristol Strivers 4-H Club Blackberry Jelly
Animal & Vet Science
Aiden Muse Bristol Strivers 4-H Club Horse anatomy
Woodworking
Alexander Hannah Bristol Strivers 4-H Club Table
Gabe Kusman Paris Happy Workers 4-H Club Restored Great Grandpa’s hammer
Mechanics
Brody Jonas Bristol Strivers 4-H Club Lego Solar sun
Evan Kerkman Slades Corners Lucky Clovers 4-H Club 3 story Lego house
Elijah Fleischman Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Hogwarts School
Danny Stohr Slades Corners Lucky Clovers 4-H Club Gun Team Poster
Natural Sciences
Maxwell Frank Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Fishing Pole
Hope Anderson Somers Chargers 4-H Club Quiver equipment
Clothing
Ellie Monson Paris Happy Workers 4-H Club PJ pants
Whisper Castillo Slades Corners Lucky Clovers 4-H Club Top & Pants
Kaci Peters Wheatland Willing Workers 4-H Club Dress
Natalie Szpylman Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Quilt
Fashion Explosion
Savannah Cooks Trail Blazers 4-H Club Dress
Veda Monson Paris Happy Workers 4-H Club PJ pants
Amelia Curran Trail Blazers 4-H Club PJ pants
Kayleigh Wilfjer Wheatland Willing Workers 4-H Club PJ pants
Natalie Szpylman Salem Pioneers 4-h Club Dress
Computers
Jadyn Eisenbraun Bristol Strivers 4-H Club Business stationary set
Lukas Gritten Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Child’s story book
Photography
Allie Hull Bristol Strivers 4-H Club Adv. Photography
Alexander Hannah Bristol Strivers 4-H Club Adv. Photography
Kaelie Billingsley Paris Happy Workers 4-H Club Adv. Photography
Kaylee Stoll Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Beginning Photography
Alayna Bachand Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Beginning Photography
Becca Booth Paris Happy Worker 4-H Club Beginning Photography
Madison Knaack Slades Corners Lucky Clovers 4-H Club Beginning Photography
Carter Anderson Slades Corners Lucky Clover 4-H Club Beginning Photography
Chloe Knaack Slades Corners Lucky Clover 4-H Club Beginning Photography
Chloe Fox Slades Corners Lucky Clover 4-H Club Intermediate Photography
Alexandria Fleischman Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Intermediate Photography
Evelyn Van Straton Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Intermediate Photography
Felicity Fleischman Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Intermediate Photography