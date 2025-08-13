2025 Kenosha County Fair: Merit award winners & Judges Favorites

Here is a list of some of the Kenosha County Jr Fair Merit and Judge’s Favorite Award winners from the 2025 Kenosha County Fair:

Knitting & Crocheting

Ella Sager Paris Happy Workers 4-H Club Knitted Sweater

Natalie Szpylman Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Crocheted Granny Square Purse

Home Environment

Kaci Peters Wheatland Willing Workers 4-H Club Article made from a kit

Arts & Crafts

Araya Zavacke Bristol Strivers 4-H Club Acrylic Painting

Emily Szpylman Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Ceramic Cowboy Boot

Amelia Holt Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Cared Ceramic Tile

Amelia Curran Trail Blazers 4-H Club Travel Scrapbook

Kaci Peters Wheatland Willing Workers 4-H Club Bubble Diamond Art

Maryann Van Straton Salem Pioneers 4-H Club How to Display Ukrainian Eggs

Sierra McAllister Slades Corners Lucky Clovers 4-H Club Ribbon Christmas Tree

Cameron Cannon Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Leather Knife Holder

Hadley Madsen Wheatland Willing Workers 4-H Club Creative Writing “Start

Imagining”

Jillian Daniels Brighton Bombers/Explorers 4-H Club Watercolor Rabbits

Maryann Van Straton Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Flower Embroidery

Courtney Cannon Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Dandelion Pencil Drawing

Tess Luedtke Wheatland Willing Workers 4-H Club Woven Basket

Charlize Kulcsar Bristol Stivers 4-H Club Theater Arts Costume

Gardening and House Plants

Sierra McAlister Slades Corners Lucky Clovers 4-H Club Wildflower Boquet

Sierra McAlister Slades Corners Lucky Clovers 4-H Club Scrapbook of Wildflowers

Melanie Monson Wheatland Willing Workers 4-H Club Dried Spice

Evelyn Van Straton Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Muskmelon

Molly Kuebker Brighton Bombers/Explorers 4-H Club Cherry Tomatoes

Sierra McAlister Slades Corners Lucky Clovers 4-H Club Dill pickle cucumbers

Alivia Monson Wheatland Willing Workers 4-H Club Garlic

Melanie Monson Wheatland Willing Workers 4-H Club Paste tomatoes

Evelyn Van Straton Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Sweet corn

Bree Kuebker Brighton Bombers/Explorers 4-H Club Bouquet of Flowers

Foods and Cake Decorating

Rylee Haney Brighton Bombers/Explorers 4-H Club Decorated Multi-layer cake

Alexander Hannah Bristol Strivers 4-H Club Cake Decorated with Fondant frosting

Allie Hull Bristol Strivers 4-H Club Decorated cookies

Gabrielle Slemensky Bristol Challenge 4-H Club Drop cookies

Annabella Corelli Bristol Challenge 4-H Club Creamy spinach tortellini soup

Elizabeth Barton Bristol Strivers 4-H Club Crème Broulee

Evelyn Van Straton Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Sour Dough Discard Crusty Bread

Charlie McCarville Robinson Slades Corners Lucky Clovers 4-H Sour dough crackers

Aidan Muse Bristol Strivers 4-H Club Irish Sourdough

Owen Niccolai Paris Happy Workers 4-H Club Jalepeno Cheddar Dutch Oen Bread

Braely Wawiorka Wheatland Willing Workers 4-H Club Sourdough Sprinkle Cookies

Jaden Gussis Paris Happy Workers 4-H Club Tofu Taco Meat

Kaci Peters Wheatland Willing Workers 4-H Club Cinnamon Rolls

Lillian Zirbel Wheatland Willing Workers 4-H Club Sliced Dill Pickles

Emmalyn Hannah Bristol Strivers 4-H Club Blackberry Jelly



Animal & Vet Science

Aiden Muse Bristol Strivers 4-H Club Horse anatomy

Woodworking

Alexander Hannah Bristol Strivers 4-H Club Table

Gabe Kusman Paris Happy Workers 4-H Club Restored Great Grandpa’s hammer

Mechanics

Brody Jonas Bristol Strivers 4-H Club Lego Solar sun

Evan Kerkman Slades Corners Lucky Clovers 4-H Club 3 story Lego house

Elijah Fleischman Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Hogwarts School

Danny Stohr Slades Corners Lucky Clovers 4-H Club Gun Team Poster

Natural Sciences

Maxwell Frank Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Fishing Pole

Hope Anderson Somers Chargers 4-H Club Quiver equipment

Clothing

Ellie Monson Paris Happy Workers 4-H Club PJ pants

Whisper Castillo Slades Corners Lucky Clovers 4-H Club Top & Pants

Kaci Peters Wheatland Willing Workers 4-H Club Dress

Natalie Szpylman Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Quilt

Fashion Explosion

Savannah Cooks Trail Blazers 4-H Club Dress

Veda Monson Paris Happy Workers 4-H Club PJ pants

Amelia Curran Trail Blazers 4-H Club PJ pants

Kayleigh Wilfjer Wheatland Willing Workers 4-H Club PJ pants

Natalie Szpylman Salem Pioneers 4-h Club Dress

Computers

Jadyn Eisenbraun Bristol Strivers 4-H Club Business stationary set

Lukas Gritten Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Child’s story book

Photography

Allie Hull Bristol Strivers 4-H Club Adv. Photography

Alexander Hannah Bristol Strivers 4-H Club Adv. Photography

Kaelie Billingsley Paris Happy Workers 4-H Club Adv. Photography

Kaylee Stoll Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Beginning Photography

Alayna Bachand Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Beginning Photography

Becca Booth Paris Happy Worker 4-H Club Beginning Photography

Madison Knaack Slades Corners Lucky Clovers 4-H Club Beginning Photography

Carter Anderson Slades Corners Lucky Clover 4-H Club Beginning Photography

Chloe Knaack Slades Corners Lucky Clover 4-H Club Beginning Photography

Chloe Fox Slades Corners Lucky Clover 4-H Club Intermediate Photography

Alexandria Fleischman Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Intermediate Photography

Evelyn Van Straton Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Intermediate Photography

Felicity Fleischman Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Intermediate Photography