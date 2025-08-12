Three to vie for 2026 Kenosha County Fairest of the Fair

/Kenosha County Fairest of the Fair photo

Three individuals will compete to become the 2026 Kenosha County Fairest of the Fair.

The finalists are:

Elizabeth (Izzy) Jones from Silver Lake, daughter of Timothy Jones and Kathy Jones, graduate of Westosha Central High School.

Brooke Mason from Salem, daughter of Lisa Mason, graduate of Wilmot Union High School.

Emily Maxon from Union Grove, daughter of Lisa and Mike Maxon, graduate of Westosha Central High School.

The finalists will compete again on Saturday, Aug. 16, at 10:30 a.m., at Creekside Stage during the fair, when a winner will be announced.