Three to vie for 2026 Kenosha County Fairest of the Fair

Three individuals will compete to become the 2026 Kenosha County Fairest of the Fair.
The finalists are:
- Elizabeth (Izzy) Jones from Silver Lake, daughter of Timothy Jones and Kathy Jones, graduate of Westosha Central High School.
- Brooke Mason from Salem, daughter of Lisa Mason, graduate of Wilmot Union High School.
- Emily Maxon from Union Grove, daughter of Lisa and Mike Maxon, graduate of Westosha Central High School.
The finalists will compete again on Saturday, Aug. 16, at 10:30 a.m., at Creekside Stage during the fair, when a winner will be announced.