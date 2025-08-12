Three to vie for 2026 Kenosha County Fairest of the Fair

Aug 12th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.
/Kenosha County Fairest of the Fair photo

Three individuals will compete to become the 2026 Kenosha County Fairest of the Fair.

The finalists are:

  • Elizabeth (Izzy) Jones from Silver Lake, daughter of Timothy Jones and Kathy Jones, graduate of Westosha Central High School.
  • Brooke Mason from Salem, daughter of Lisa Mason, graduate of Wilmot Union High School.
  • Emily Maxon from Union Grove, daughter of Lisa and Mike Maxon, graduate of Westosha Central High School.

The finalists will compete again on Saturday, Aug. 16, at 10:30 a.m., at Creekside Stage during the fair, when a winner will be announced.

