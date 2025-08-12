Aug. 12, 2025 lake test results: Swim cautions issued for Lilly Lake, Old Settlers Park Beach, Paddock Hooker Lakes Association diving board and DeWitt Park Beach

Swim cautions have been issued for Lilly Lake, Old Settlers County Park beach on Paddock Lake, Paddock Hooker Lakes Association diving board area on Paddock Lake and DeWitt Park Beach on Silver Lake after testing by Kenosha County on Monday found elevated levels of E.coli there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

Results from Monday that prompted the cautions were:

Lilly Lake 613.0 E.coli/100 mL

Old Settlers beach 461.0 E.coli/100 mL

PHLA diving board 326.0 E.coli/100 mL

DeWitt Park beach 272.0 E.coli/100 mL

Those locations were scheduled to be resampled.

Full test results from Monday by Kenosha County (except where noted) were:

Salem Lakes – Silver Lake County Park beach 6 E.coli/100 mL; Silver Lake DeWitt Park 272 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 15 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 31 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake Boat Launch 29 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 194 E.coli/100 mL

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park beach 461 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park 16 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 5 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 54 E.coli/100mL; PHLA diving board 326 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake 613 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 7 E.coli/100mL.

Randall (reported by District of Powers Lake) — Powers Lake beach 7.5 E.coli/100 mL