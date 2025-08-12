2025 Daily Kenosha County Fair Preview: Pig Pals Swine Show on Friday

The Pig Pals Swine Show on Friday at the Kenosha County Fair is a new event aimed at opening to world of showing animals to new participants, with a little help from a friend.

Youth with a disability between 10-21 years of age. will exhibit. Each exhibitor will be paired with 2-3 4-H members and a pig. The show portion of the event begins at 5:15 pm in the Show & Sale arena.

Pig Pal exhibitors will start with their pig and 4-H members in an individual pen connected to the show ring. There are bleachers surrounding the show ring for spectators to view.

Here’s more information about this event, which is new to the Kenosha County Fair this year.

This year’s Kenosha County Fair runs from Aug. 13-17 at the fairgrounds in Wilmot.