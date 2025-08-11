Sponsored post: Westosha Head Start is Now Enrolling for the 2025-2026 School Year!

Note: The following is a paid announcement from Westosha Head Start — DH

Westosha Head Start, which is in Wilmot, is a no-cost preschool program serving eligible children ages 3 through 5, as well as their families, in the Western Kenosha County area. The program provides a comprehensive preschool education that focuses on social-emotional, cognitive and hands-on learning. It is our mission to ensure children will have all the necessary skills needed for their transition into kindergarten.

“Our programming concentrates on the whole child” says Jennifer Geissman, Education Specialist of Westosha Head Start. Services provided include: Bachelor Degree teachers (providing high quality learning experiences), nutritious meals and snacks, all school supplies provided, and since we do not require your child to be potty trained, we are able to partner with families to assist with potty training techniques.

Westosha Head Start goes beyond the classroom, offering medical, dental, and mental health services, as well as family-oriented events. “We welcome all families to be involved in promoting their child’s development and family well-being. Parental involvement is a big part of what makes our programming successful” says Ann Beam, Center Manager/Family Advocate.

Families interested in more information for the Westosha Head Start program are welcome to contact Ann Beam at (262) 862-6168, or go to www.jchswi.org to fill out an enrollment application.

*Eligibility Requirements* *Limited Transportation* *Equal Opportunity Provider*