Lakeland Little League District 6 claims State Title in the Minor Division

/submitted photo

For the first time in two decades, Lakeland Little League District 6 has claimed the Wisconsin State Title in the Minor Division, capping off a thrilling weekend of baseball with a 2-1 victory over Whitefish Bay in the championship game.

Lakeland opened the state tournament with a dominant defensive performance, shutting out Whitefish Bay 2-0. The next day brought their only stumble of the tournament — a tightly contested 3-4 loss to Madison Kennedy. However, the team kept their focus, knowing every run and every out still mattered.

Madison Kennedy then fell to Whitefish Bay, setting up a three-way tie in the standings. Thanks to Lakeland’s strong defensive play and lowest runs allowed across the tournament, they earned the tiebreaker and clinched a spot in the championship game.

In the final, Lakeland once again faced Whitefish Bay. Behind flawless defense — not committing a single error — and clutch pitching, they edged out a 2-1 victory to bring home the state title on Aug. 3.

The win marks Lakeland’s first state championship since 2005 and highlights the team’s grit, teamwork, and defensive excellence throughout the tournament.

Teams members are: Finn Krien, Aj Varrassi, JJ Berberich, ustin Zirbel, Matthew Olsen, Max Borre, Eli Jung, Jax Hackbarth, Mason Meyer, Jude Anderson, Noah Rutz, Jake Stalker.

Coaches are: Kyle Krien, Tim Zirbel, Sean Borre, Doug Stalker.