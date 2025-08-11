Agenda: Wheatland Town Board meeting Aug. 11, 2025

The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in New Munster.
Agenda items include:
- Fire Department Committee Meeting date set for August 27th at the Fire Department.
- Fish stocking for Lilly Lake order
- Battery storage discussion (continued)
- Protocol review for office personnel regarding media interaction
- .Lilly Lake speeding concerns and construction traffic blocking roads
- Air B&B causing disturbances, trespassing and loud parties in Lilly Lake
- Keeping the fax number versus alternatives