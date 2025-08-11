Agenda: Wheatland Town Board meeting Aug. 11, 2025

Aug 11th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in New Munster.

Agenda items include:

  • Fire Department Committee Meeting date set for August 27th at the Fire Department.
  • Fish stocking for Lilly Lake order
  • Battery storage discussion (continued)
  • Protocol review for office personnel regarding media interaction
  • .Lilly Lake speeding concerns and construction traffic blocking roads
  • Air B&B causing disturbances, trespassing and loud parties in Lilly Lake
  • Keeping the fax number versus alternatives

The full agenda is available here.

