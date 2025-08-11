Agenda: Randall Town Board & Plan Commission meeting Aug. 11, 2025

Aug 11th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

The Randall Town Board and Plan Commission are scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in Bassett.

Agenda items include:

  • DAVID LANG, 1416 Second St., Twin Lakes WI 53181 (Owner), requesting approval of a temporary use (Section III. S. 12.18.7-4: which states that it shall be unlawful to proceed with the operation, construction, installation, enlargement or alteration of a temporary use, as defined in this ordinance, without first obtaining approval from the Kenosha County Board of Adjustments) to operate a temporary drive-thru holiday light display in the A-2 General Agricultural Dist. on Tax Parcel 60-4-119-312-0200, Town of Randall. Discussion, consideration, and action if needed.
  • Move the Plan Commission meeting from the 2nd Monday of the month to the 4th Monday of the month, discussion,
    consideration, and action, if needed.
  • Dates for the “Festival of Lights”. Discussion, consideration, and action if needed.
  • Tax deeded well sites within the Town. Discussion, consideration, and action if needed.
  • Fire Impact Fee distribution. Discussion, consideration, and action if needed.
  • Review of Andrea & Orendorff’s RFP proposal. Discussion, consideration, and action if needed.
  • Tree trimming on 93rd Street. Discussion, consideration, and action if needed.

The full agenda is available here.

