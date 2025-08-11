A word from our sponsors: Visit with H&R Block Paddock Lake, Twin Lakes, Genoa City at the 2025 Kenosha County Fair

Tri-County Pitch Competition: Entrepreneurs can win $5K, organizers hope this is an annual event KENOSHA, WI — Aspiring entrepreneurs will have a chance to win $5,000 at the Tri-County Pitch Competition. The startup-focused event will be held Nov. 12 at the Kenosha Innovation Center (KIC) for entrepreneurs who live in Racine, Kenosha, and Walworth. Applications are open now through Sept. 17 at 11:59 p.m. for early-stage companies ready to showcase […] Grant Ritchey

Camp Reunite helps kids connect with their incarcerated parents, 8th year welcomed fewer families The thunk of a plastic bat followed each pitch and question Tasha H. lobbed toward her 14-year-old son. She cheered after each hit as she tracked down the whiffle ball and prepared her next throw. This story also appeared in WisconsinWatch.org “Maybe baseball next year?” No, he responded before hitting the ball over his mom’s […] Addie Costello and Joe Timmerman

Island Park to Host Free ‘Music in the Park’ Concert Featuring Mambo Surfers RACINE — Island Park will come alive with music, food, and community spirit on Saturday, August 23, when the Mambo Surfers perform a free outdoor concert as part of Racine’s Music in the Park series. The event, running from 4 to 7 p.m., will feature the band’s signature blend of world rhythm, jazz, and rock. […] Racine County Eye Staff

ICE has a new courthouse tactic: Get immigrants’ cases tossed, then arrest them outside Inside immigration courts around the country, immigrants who crossed the border illegally and were caught and released are required to appear before a judge for a preliminary hearing. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner But in a new twist, the Trump administration has begun using an unexpected legal tactic in its deportation efforts. Rather […] Tim Henderson