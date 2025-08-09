Units responding for crash in Wheatland

At about 6:20 p.m., units are responding and on the scene of a crash in the 3400 block of 368th Avenue in Wheatland.

Per dispatch: This is a rollover crash. Wheatland Vol Fire Department, Twin Lakes Rescue and Town of Randall Fire Department units responding or on scene.

UPDATE about 6:23 p.m. — Wheatland command requests response from City of Burlington Fire Department for an ambulance and Town of Burlington Fire Department for aid with freeing someone from vehicle.

UPDATE about 6:30 p.m. — Wheatland Chief requests status for Flight for Life medical transport helicopter.

UPDATE about 6:35 p.m. — Dispatch reports Flight not able to transport to certain hospitals due to weather. Flight response cancelled by Wheatland chief.