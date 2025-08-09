Storm may be headed this way

Aug 9th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

At about 5:20 p.m., radar indicates a storm in northern Illinois that may be tracking for Western Kenosha County.

The storm has caught the eye of Twin Lakes Fire Department and Rescue squad, who offer some timely advice:

