Long-term work on Highway WG to begin Monday

From the Kenosha County Division of Highways:

Culvert replacement work and a bridge reconstruction project will impact traffic on Kenosha County Highway WG (128th Street) on the state line in Bristol beginning Monday, Aug. 11, and continuing into late fall.

The portion of Highway WG between Highway MB (152nd Avenue) and Highway 45 (Bristol Road) will have daily closures for culvert replacements on Monday Aug. 11 through Thursday, Aug. 14.

A long-term closure of Highway WG between Highway MB and Highway 45 for bridge replacement over the west Dutch Gap Canal, just east of Highway 45, is scheduled to begin Aug. 18 and continue through late fall.

Access to local residences and businesses will be maintained throughout all of these closures. Drivers are encouraged to use Highway CJ (Horton Road) as an east-west alternate during the closures.

These work schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.