2025 Daily Kenosha County Fair Preview: Get educated at the School Exhibits Building

Note: The Kenosha County Fair is a westofthei.com sponsor. — DH.

If you’re looking for a place to get inspired about the school children of Western Kenosha County you should check out the School Exhibits Building at the Kenosha County Fair.

The building is literally decorated wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling with school work of Kenosha County students. Some are art, some are more explanatory, all are visually interesting. Public and parochial elementary schools from anywhere in the county are eligible, but generally it is Western Kenosha County schools that participate.

Students earn ribbons and premiums for their projects displayed in the building.

The school exhibits building is located just west of the Westosha Kiwanis food building and north of the Midway on the main east-west fairgrounds road.

The Kenosha County Fair runs Aug. 13-17 this year at the fairgrounds in Wilmot.