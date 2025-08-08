Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office former K9 Riggs’ death and signing of state bill named for him announced on same day

KSOE Sgt. Terry Tifft and K9 Riggs at a welcome home event held after the dog was released from recovering from a gunshot to the head in 2021. /Photo by Earlene Frederick-Ember Images

The death of a former Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office K9 and the signing of a state bill named for that dog that strengthens penalties for those who intentionally harm or kill law enforcement animals were both announced Friday.

K9 Riggs, who worked with handler Sgt. Terry Tifft, came to widespread fame after Riggs was shot in the head at point blank range in 2021 while Riggs and Tifft were apprehending a double homicide suspect in Bristol. Riggs survived his injuries and returned to duty, retiring in October 2024.

“K9 Riggs was more than a partner; he was family to Sergeant Tifft and our entire department,” said Sheriff David W. Zoerner in a news release. “His passing on the day the K9 Riggs Act became law is a profound reminder of his legacy. This law honors his courage and ensures that those who harm our K9 heroes face appropriate consequences.”

Riggs’ recovery and return to duty earned him a Purple Heart, a Silver Star, and the American Humane Hero Dog Award in 2022 for the Law Enforcement and Detection category.

Signing of the K9 Riggs Act by Gov, Tony Evers also was announced Friday by state Rep. Amanda Nedweski, the author of the bill along with state Sen. Van Wanggaard.

“Riggs’ courage that day likely saved lives,” said Rep. Nedweski. “His story galvanized our community and underscored the selfless service of K9 officers across Wisconsin. They’re not just assets to law enforcement—they’re family to their handlers and heroes to the people they protect. While our time with these dogs is never long enough, this law ensures that we honor and protect them every single day that they serve.”

Previously, injuring a police or fire service animal was a Class I felony and killing one was a Class H felony. The K9 Riggs Act elevates these penalties to Class H for injury and Class G for death—allowing for longer prison sentences and higher fines, a news release from Nedweski’s office said.

“I am incredibly grateful to my colleagues on both sides of the aisle for their support for this legislation, to Senator Wanggaard for his partnership, to the law enforcement community for their advocacy, and to Governor Evers for singing this bill into law,” Nedweski said. “This is a proud day for law enforcement and a lasting tribute to the bravery and life of Riggs and all K9 officers who put themselves in harm’s way to keep our communities safe.”

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s K9 Unit to support the training and care of active K9 officers.

From left, Sgt. Terry Tifft, K9 Riggs, State Rep. Amanda Nedweski and Sheriff David Zoerner post for a photo at the state Capital. /submitted photo