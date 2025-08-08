2025 Salem Lakes Community Day is Aug. 9

Salem Lakes Community Day will take place Aug. 9 at Community Park, 9410 256th Ave.

The event will feature food trucks on site and food at the concession stand.

There are a variety of kids activities planned.

A vendor show will takes place from noon to 6 p.m.. Bingo will take place from noon to 5 p.m. There also will be raffle baskets and a 50/50.

There will be DJ music from noon to 4 p.m. and a live band from 3 to 6 p.m. Organizers recommend bringing a chair for the concert.

A food and school supply collection for The Sharing Center will be held.

