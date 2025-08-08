2025 Daily Kenosha County Fair Preview: Fair has fare

Note: The Kenosha County Fair is a westofthei.com sponsor — DH

If you’re going to the Kenosha County Fair, sometime you’re going to have to eat.

Lucky for you it’s hard to imagine another place where you can find such a variety of food, most of it decadently delicious, if perhaps not what your physician would like to see you consume on a regular basis.

As I have mentioned before, I have spent a fair amount of time at the fair through the years. Consequently I’ve eaten many a fair food meal.

For my money the best deals are available at the stands of the service clubs and other local organizations that serve food at the fair as fundraisers for their good works. Some examples are Westosha Kiwanis, Kenosha County 4-H, Lions Club, Shoreland Lutheran High School and Knights of Columbus. At these places you’ll find food that is varied, delicious and well-priced.

Commercial vendors also offer a wide range of fun and tasty offerings.

Better save some room for a fried meal and a sweet treat too.

Here is a map of vendors that includes those selling food.

This year’s fair runs from Aug. 13-17.