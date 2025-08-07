Units responding for fire in Trevor

At about 3:10 a.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to a report of a fir win the about the 27600 block of 122nd Street in Trevor.
Per dispatch: Caller reporting tree or trees on fire.
