Units responding for fire in Trevor

Aug 7th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

At about 3:10 a.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to a report of a fir win the about the 27600 block of 122nd Street in Trevor.

Per dispatch: Caller reporting tree or trees on fire.

