Microsoft brings 750 free laptops to Racine County residents RACINE, WI — Microsoft is giving 750 laptops to Racine County residents Friday, August 8, at Weiczorek Pavilion, 14200 Washington Avenue, in partnership with county government and the tech giant. The partnership is “designed to expand access to education, employment, personal development and digital connection,” a Racine County media release states. The laptops are paid for […] Grant Ritchey

HHS terminates $500M in mRNA vaccine projects, potentially endangering millions of Americans The U.S. government has dismantled a $500 million mRNA vaccine initiative—launched under Trump and maintained under Biden—triggering fierce backlash from public health experts who say the move jeopardizes pandemic readiness. Operation Warp Speed, initiated under the Trump administration in 2020, provided the first major federal investment in mRNA vaccine technology. The Biden administration expanded that […] Denise Lockwood

On 60th anniversary of Voting Rights Act, the fight for democracy continues Hello, everyone. I’m Grace Allen, the First Vice President of the NAACP-Racine branch, and I want to highlight an important date in our American history: August 6, 2025, marks the 60th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act—a landmark piece of legislation that has empowered countless individuals to exercise their fundamental right to vote. We celebrate […] Grace Allen

RUSD tackles student vaping and drug use, studies say 64% of students want to quit RACINE — The Racine Unified School District (RUSD) is intensifying its efforts to prevent youth nicotine use through a combination of evidence-based health education, targeted recovery programs, and community engagement strategies for students vaping in schools. According to district data, the top reason students begin vaping is peer or family influence—39% say they vape because […] Grant Ritchey