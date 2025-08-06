Aug. 6, 2025 lake test results: Camp Lake remains under swim caution; caution lifted for Paddock Hooker Lakes Association beach

Camp Lake remains under a swim caution and a swim caution has been lifted for Paddock Hooker Lakes Association beach after re-sampling by Kenosha County Tuesday.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The test result from Tuesday that kept the Camp Lake swim caution in place was 548.0 E.coli/100 mL. Re-sampling there was scheduled for Wednesday.

The test result from Tuesday that lifted the swim caution at PHLA beach was 7.0 E.coli/100 mL.