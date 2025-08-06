2025 Daily Kenosha County Fair Preview: Enter the Tallest Weed Contest

Note: The following is a paid announcement from the Kenosha County Fair — DH

So have you been neglecting your weeding this summer (I have) or have you just been gearing up for the Kenosha County Fair’s Tallest Weed Contest?

Entering this new contest is easy.

First, grow a tall weed.

Next, print off the entry form below. (Save image, then print it).

Bring your weed in a container to the Market Place Building on Tuesday, Aug. 12 from 2 to 7p.m.

Attach a photo of the weed in it’s original spot and briefly explain what makes this plant a weed.

Good luck! There are cash prizes for first, second and third place.

This year’s Kenosha County Fair runs from Aug. 13-17.