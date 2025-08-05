Friends of Community Library book sale is Aug. 7, 8, 9

Note: The dates in this story were corrected from an earlier version. — DH

August is here and the Friends of Community Library are holding their end of summer book sale. The sale is Aug. 7, 8 and 9 at the Twin Lakes branch.

Friends members are invited to the Thursday sale, and as usual, patrons may become a Friends member that day to take advantage of a first look at all book choices. Thursday hours are from 3 to 7 p.m.

Friday and Saturday is open for everyone’s book shopping. Friday, Aug. 8 hours are from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m; Saturday, Aug. 9, the sale will be from 10 a.m to 2 p.m.

Friends members may also take advantage of the bag of books for $7. The $9 bag of books is a bargain for everyone.

Adult and children’s books, both fiction and nonfiction are available. The sale is a good time to replenish one’s home library with some end of summer reading.

The Twin Lakes branch of Community Library is at 110 S. Lake Avenue, Twin Lakes.