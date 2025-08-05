Friends of Community Library book sale is Aug. 6,7,8

Aug 5th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

August is here and the Friends of Community Library are holding their end of summer book sale. The sale is Aug. 6, 7, and 8 at the Twin Lakes branch.

Friends members are invited to the Thursday sale, and as usual, patrons may become a Friends member that day to take advantage of a first look at all book choices. Thursday hours are from 3 to 7 p.m.

Friday and Saturday is open for everyone’s book shopping. Friday, Aug. 7 hours are from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m; Saturday, Aug. 8, the sale will be from 10 a.m to 2 p.m.

Friends members may also take advantage of the bag of books for $7. The $9 bag of books is a bargain for everyone.

Adult and children’s books, both fiction and nonfiction are available. The sale is a good time to replenish one’s home library with some end of summer reading.

The Twin Lakes branch of Community Library is at 110 S. Lake Avenue, Twin Lakes.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives