Mount Pleasant man charged in Racine bar shooting on Yout Street RACINE — A 27-year-old Mount Pleasant man is facing multiple felony charges after a July shooting outside a Racine bar left one man injured and placed several bystanders in danger. Matthew L. Steinhoff, of Indian Hills Drive, has been charged in Racine County Circuit Court with attempted first-degree intentional homicide with the use of a […] Denise Lockwood

Op-Ed: Democracy is Messy Are we so naive to assume that when the Founding Fathers, liberal revolutionaries to the last, in recognizing that they were not receiving proper representation in British parliament, that they orchestrated acts of resistance and protest, such as the Boston Tea Party, by proceeding in an orderly fashion? Are we to suppose that they filed […] Leonardo Gomez

Damien McCray accepts plea deal for incest and a 10-year prison sentence RACINE, WI — Damien McCray, the former owner of Taste of Soul 262 in Racine, will spend the next 10 years in prison after pleading no contest to two felony counts of incest. The case concludes after allegations first surfaced in 2021 and led to a legal process involving multiple court delays and judicial recusals. […] Heather Asiyanbi

Public Invited to Nostalgic Look Back at Washington Park Pool and Racine’s Beaches Racine residents will have the chance to revisit cherished summer memories on Monday, Aug. 25, when historian Jim Mercier and author Carol Gianforte present “Swimming and Sunning – Remembering Washington Park Pool and The Beach” at Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave. The free program begins at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 […] Racine County Eye Staff