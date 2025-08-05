Aug. 5, 2025 lake test results: Camp Lake & Paddock Hooker Lakes Association beach under swim cautions

Camp Lake and Paddock Hooker Lakes Association beach on Paddock Lake are under swim cautions after testing Monday by Kenosha County found elevated E.coli levels there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

Results from Monday that prompted the cautions are:

Camp Lake 921.0 E.coli/100 mL

PHLA beach 387.0 E.coli/100 mL

Those locations were scheduled to be resampled Wednesday.

Results from testing by Kenosha County on Monday (except where noted) were:

Salem Lakes – Silver Lake County Park beach 7 E.coli/100 mL; Silver Lake DeWitt Park 179 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 96 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 15 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake Boat Launch 16 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 53 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake 921.0 E.coli/100 mL.

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park beach 4 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park 19 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 35 E.coli/133 mL; PHLA beach 99 E.coli/100mL; PHLA diving board 387 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake 3 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 23 E.coli/100mL; Lucille beach on Lake Elizabeth 7.0 E.coli/100 mL; Musial beach on Lake Elizabeth 7.0 E.coli/100 mL; Sunset beach on Lake Elizabeth 3.0 E.coli/100 mL

Randall (reported by District of Powers Lake) — Powers Lake beach 2.0 E.coli/100 mL; Fox Park beach 12.4 E.coli/100 mL