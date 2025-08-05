A word from our sponsors: Visit with H&R Block Paddock Lake, Twin Lakes, Genoa City at the 2025 Kenosha County Fair

Racine to weigh-in on Woodman’s liquor license, Zoo project and opioid deal RACINE — From alcohol licensing and opioid settlements to rezoning and downtown redevelopment, Racine city officials will address several major items during two meetings this week that could shape the city’s long-term development, health funding, and neighborhood land use. City of Racine Common Council 🗓 Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025 | ⏰ 6:00 p.m.📍 Racine Public […] Denise Lockwood

Caledonia to review police hiring, utility project costs, and growth plan in trio of public meetings Caledonia officials are set to hold three public meetings this week that will cover infrastructure changes, police officer hiring, and the launch of an 18-month update to the village’s long-range comprehensive plan. Here’s what to expect: Police and Fire Commission 🗓 Monday, Aug. 5 at 5:30 p.m.📍 Caledonia Public Safety Building, 5045 Chester Lane The […] Denise Lockwood

Wisconsin State Fair Unveils Week of Interactive Events, Entertainment, and Community Engagement The Wisconsin State Fair continues its 2025 season this week with a packed schedule of family-friendly events, live entertainment, agricultural showcases, and themed celebrations. From Sensory-Friendly hours and Kids Day to tributes to educators and local food artisans, the Fair offers a wide variety of activities from Monday, Aug. 4, through Thursday, Aug. 7. Monday, […] Cheyanne Lencioni

