2025 Daily Kenosha County Fair Preview: Visit Marketplace for booths a plenty

The Marketplace Building (formerly know as the commercial building) at the Kenosha County Fair hosts a wide variety of booths.

Through the years I have seen booths from law enforcement, political parties, builders, computer repair, sellers of all types of merchandise and even cooking demonstrations. If for no other reason, a trip or two or three through Marketplace is worthwhile because many of the booths have fun stuff to give away too.

There are always some mainstays that you see year after year. But there is almost always something new to see too.

This year, Marketplace will feature two new exhibits: Quilts of Valor and Tallest Weed Competition display.

Marketplace also includes an information booth where fair directors and other friends of the fair can answer your questions.

West of the I will again have a booth in Marketplace. Please come out and share your thoughts about the site or perhaps what you’d like to see us follow in the future. We’d love to share our knowledge of the fair or connect you with one of our sponsors for the goods and services you need.

This year’s Kenosha County Fair runs from Aug. 13-17.