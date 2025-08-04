Wheatland man dies in truck-train crash

A Wheatland man died in a crash involving a train Sunday.

Leonard A. Lois, a 78, was pronounced dead at the scene.

From a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office news release:

On Sunday, August 3rd, 2025, at approximately 10:45 A.M., the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office (KESO), along with several Fire and Rescue Agencies including the Town of Wheatland, Village of Twin Lakes, Town of Randall, Village of Somers, Village of Bristol, Village of Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue, Village of Pleasant Prairie and Richmond, Illinois responded to the 3300 block of CTH W / 328th Avenue south of CTH JB / 31st Street along the Canadian National Railway Tracks regarding a Train versus pickup truck collision. The Canadian National Railway Police, along with Flight for Life, also responded to the scene.

The train involved was southbound, and the vehicle involved, a full-sized pickup truck, was traveling westbound on a private farm access road, crossing the railroad tracks, prior to the accident. This private access road has a stop sign but is not required to have gates, bells, or flashing lights when trains pass through.

The pickup truck operator, and sole occupant, sustained severe injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The victim of the accident has been identified as Leonard A. Lois, a 78-year-old man from Wheatland, WI.

Kenosha County Sheriff David W. Zoerner and the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office extend heartfelt condolences to the family and friends who were impacted by this tragic event and thank the other agencies that responded to assist.

The Kenosha Human Development Services—Crisis Line is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. It is always available for anyone to talk to: 262-657-7188.