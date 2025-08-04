Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board committee of the whole meeting Aug. 4, 2025

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Monday starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.
Agenda itms include:
- Discussion of a “Class B”/Class “B” Liquor & Fermented Malt Beverage License application filed by Aces Sports Bar & Grill Inc, DBA Aces Sports Bar & Grill, 200 Е. Main St., Kanwal Singh, Agent, with request to extend licensed area to outside patio and walkway to patio.
- 2025 Road Project Update from the Village Engineer
- Discussion regarding the Fire Department pay scale
- Discussion regarding drafting and Ordinance requiring Uniform Address Signs on Piers.
- Discussion regarding a Memorandum of Understanding and Lease with the Aquanut Water Shows Inc.
- Discussion regarding Ordinance 2025-8-1 Amending Section 13.04.230 of the Twin Lakes Code Pertaining to Sewer Service Charges.
- Discussion regarding Ordinance 2025-8-2 Amending Section 13.04.083 of the Twin Lakes Code Pertaining to Annual Septage Deposit Permits.
- Discussion regarding Ordinance 2025-8-3 Creating subsection 13.04.087 (J) of the Twin Lakes Code Pertaining to Sewer Connection Permits.
- Discussion regarding Southeast interceptor lining behind Lakewood School
- Discussion regarding a Village Lateral Repair Program.