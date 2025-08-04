Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board committee of the whole meeting Aug. 4, 2025

Update: Lost Dog Found in Caledonia – Help Us Get Her Home Update: The dog and the owner have been reunited.📍 Found Near: 1900 block of Johnson Ave, near Johnson and Douglas 📅 Date Found: Morning of August 3 This gorgeous girl was found this morning wandering near Johnson Ave and Douglas in Caledonia. She’s super sweet, has stunning ice-blue eyes, and clearly looks like someone’s beloved […] Denise Lockwood

Ricky Kuiper Takes Record Eight-Shot Lead After Second Round at Racine County Men’s Open YORKVILLE, Wis. – After winning the Racine County Men’s Open Golf Championship by eight strokes in three rounds last year, what could Ricky Kuiper possibly do this year to top that? How about taking an eight-shot lead after the second round? Kuiper put on another fantastic display of golf prowess in the Championship Flight of […] Robb Luehr

Photo gallery: 200 attend ‘Dare to Fight Fascism’ local event as part of ‘Rage Against the Regime’ On August 2, 2025, a coordinated wave of protests under the banner “Rage Against the Regime” took place across the country, including “Dare to Fight Fascism” in Racine County. Organized by the grassroots 50501 movement — short for “50 protests, 50 states, 1 movement” — the day was another high-profile effort in a series of national demonstrations […] Heather Asiyanbi

Fact check: Rep. Bryan Steil’s claims on immigration, Medicaid, and tax reforms After his July 31 listening session in Elkhorn, Rep. Bryan Steil shared his support for what he described as the “Big, Beautiful Bill,” outlining several major claims on border security, Medicaid reforms, and tax relief. Steil’s comments were delivered as part of a constituent newsletter, highlighting what he views as legislative wins. The Racine County […] Heather Asiyanbi