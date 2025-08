At about 1:04 p.m., Twin Lake Fire and Rescue units and Kenosha County Dive Team members are responding for a water call in the 100 block of Lance Drive in Twin Lakes.

Per dispatch: This being reported as a possible drowning. Scene is in Lance Park.

UPDATE 1:07 p.m. — Three people now out of water, conscious and breathing, dispatch reports.

UPDATE 1:10 p.m. — TL command reports all people accounted for. Dive team response cancelled.