At about 10:48 a.m., Wheatland Vol. Fire Department, Town of Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding to a report of a crash in the 4000 block of 328th Avenue in Wheatland.

Per dispatch: This being reported as a car versus train crash.

UPDATE 10:54 a.m. — Unit on scene reports actual scene is near 3400 block of Highway W.

UPDATE 10:58 a.m. — Wheatland command requests response from Flight for Life medical transport helicopter.