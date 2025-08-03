Fire departments conducting multi-casulity training Sunday

Photo gallery: 200 attend ‘Dare to Fight Facism’ local event as part of ‘Rage Against the Regime’ On August 2, 2025, a coordinated wave of protests under the banner “Rage Against the Regime” took place across the country, including “Dare to Fight Facism” in Racine County. Organized by the grassroots 50501 movement — short for “50 protests, 50 states, 1 movement” — the day was another high-profile effort in a series of national demonstrations […] Heather Asiyanbi

Fact check: Rep. Bryan Steil’s claims on immigration, Medicaid, and tax reforms After his July 31 listening session in Elkhorn, Rep. Bryan Steil shared his support for what he described as the “Big, Beautiful Bill,” outlining several major claims on border security, Medicaid reforms, and tax relief. Steil’s comments were delivered as part of a constituent newsletter, highlighting what he views as legislative wins. The Racine County […] Heather Asiyanbi

Disruption Over Dialogue: Steil’s Elkhorn listening session underscores need for civil engagement On Thursday, July 31, a diverse group of Congressman Bryan Steil’s constituents—sometraveling from as far as Kenosha—gathered in Elkhorn, Wisconsin, for a long-anticipatedlistening session. Hopes were high that this town hall would offer a genuine exchange between ourrepresentative and the community, where voters could hear Steil’s reasoning behind recentlegislative decisions and, in turn, share their […] Grace Allen

Top 5 Racine County Eye Stories from the week of August 2, 2025 Catch up on the biggest stories making headlines in Racine County this week. From major community developments and heartbreaking local news to upcoming events and public safety updates, these are the five most-read stories you won’t want to miss. Here’s your chance to see what everyone’s talking about. Top Stories: Conclusion: Stay tuned for more […] Racine County Eye Staff