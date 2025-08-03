Fire departments conducting multi-casulity training Sunday

On August 2, 2025, a coordinated wave of protests under the banner “Rage Against the Regime” took place across the country, including “Dare to Fight Facism” in Racine County. Organized by the grassroots 50501 movement — short for “50 protests, 50 states, 1 movement” — the day was another high-profile effort in a series of national demonstrations […]
After his July 31 listening session in Elkhorn, Rep. Bryan Steil shared his support for what he described as the “Big, Beautiful Bill,” outlining several major claims on border security, Medicaid reforms, and tax relief. Steil’s comments were delivered as part of a constituent newsletter, highlighting what he views as legislative wins. The Racine County […]
On Thursday, July 31, a diverse group of Congressman Bryan Steil’s constituents—sometraveling from as far as Kenosha—gathered in Elkhorn, Wisconsin, for a long-anticipatedlistening session. Hopes were high that this town hall would offer a genuine exchange between ourrepresentative and the community, where voters could hear Steil’s reasoning behind recentlegislative decisions and, in turn, share their […]
BURLINGTON, Wis. – Defending champion Ricky Kuiper got off to a great start in the Racine County Men’s Open golf tournament Friday at Browns Lake Golf Course. Eric Schroeckenthaler upstaged him just a bit. Schroeckenthaler, an assistant pro at Meadowbrook Country Club, matched his best-ever start in the tournament with a 4-under-par 68 and has […]